Teenager (19) faces trial on inciting hatred charge over suspected homophobic assault

The alleged incident occurred on the upper deck of the number 15 bus when it was near Templeogue. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A young man has been sent forward for trial charged with inciting hatred over a suspected homophobic assault on a young man on a Dublin Bus three years ago.

Mark Sheehan (26) suffered facial injuries when he and his group got a bus home in the Templeogue area of south Dublin at about 4am on August 18th, 2022.

His alleged attacker (now aged 19) appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court, where prosecutors served him with a book of evidence.

Judge Áine Clancy granted a return for trial order, sending him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, which has greater sentencing powers. The case will be listed for mention on October 17th.

Mr Sheehan had been out socialising with friends in The George nightclub on Dame Street.

An incident occurred on his journey home that led to him being taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí opened an investigation, resulting in the then 17-year-old boy facing a charge for assault causing harm to Mr Sheehan on the upper deck of the number 15 bus as it was near Templeogue.

In late 2022, he appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court, where bail with conditions was set.

The court had granted him legal aid and directed that an interpreter be made available for his hearings.

In February of the following year, he failed to appear at the court, which heard the youth had left the country. However, in April 2025, the accused was located and further charged with an offence of incitement to hatred by calling the complainant “queer” and “f****t” while travelling on the bus.

He still cannot be named because the alleged incident took place when he was a minor and he has yet to enter a plea.