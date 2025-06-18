Kinahan cartel member Sean McGovern changes legal team

Sean McGovern, who has challenged the legality of his extradition from the United Arab Emirates to face charges of murder and directing a criminal organisation, has made an application to change his legal team.

At the Special Criminal Court on Wednesday, legal representatives for McGovern said that Michael Staines solicitors wished to withdraw from the case, with the accused to now be represented by Wayne Kenny solicitors.

Via video link from prison, McGovern confirmed that he was happy with this application, with Ms Justice Karen O’Connor putting the matter back for mention to July 28th next. The accused is to be produced in court on that date.

McGovern (39), with a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12 is charged with the murder of Noel Kirwan on December 22nd, 2016 at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin in Dublin.

He is also charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with the same murder between October 20th 2016 and December 22nd, 2016. He is charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with the surveillance of James Gately in preparation for the commission of an indictable offence between October 17th, 2015 and April 6th, 2017.

Another charge alleges that between October 20th and December 22nd, 2016 he contributed to or participated in activity intending or being reckless as to whether such activity would facilitate a criminal organisation in the murder of Mr Kirwan. He faces a similar charge of facilitating a criminal organisation in a conspiracy to murder James Gately.

He was previously extradited from the United Arab Emirates to face the charges, but in June, lawyers for McGovern raised a concern about the legality of his extradition to Ireland.

Olan Callanan BL said: “The fundamental concern is the legality, the propriety and the process which surrounded his arrival in Dublin.”