Courts

Man (37) refused bail in €1.2m cannabis case had ‘covert camera’ at Dublin flat

Haul was discovered after report of burglary where Chinese national was seen fleeing with hands tied

Gary Hanley (37), of North Great Clarence Street, Dublin 1, is charged with unlawful possession of drugs for sale or supply. Photograph: iStock
Gary Hanley (37), of North Great Clarence Street, Dublin 1, is charged with unlawful possession of drugs for sale or supply. Photograph: iStock
Tom Tuite
Fri Aug 21 2026 - 14:282 MIN READ

A man who allegedly set up a “covert camera” at a Dublin flat before his arrest over a €1.2 million cannabis seizure has been refused bail.

The haul was discovered amid reports of a burglary where a Chinese national was seen fleeing with his hands tied behind his back with cable ties.

Gary Hanley (37), of North Great Clarence Street, Dublin 1, is charged with unlawful possession of drugs for sale or supply arising from the incident on August 13th at Blackhall Square.

Objecting to bail at Cloverhill District Court, Garda David Chapman alleged that at 9.19am that day, three males arrived and went into the apartment building “wearing balaclavas and carrying hammers”.

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A door was “forced”, and gardaí arrived to see three men coming out of the building, two of them pushing a suitcase, the court heard.

One male escaped, another was arrested at the scene, and Hanley allegedly fled through Stoneybatter before being stopped nearby at Arbour Hill.

The court heard they arrived in a car which Hanley was associated with through an insurance policy and he had the keys.

Gardaí learned that before they arrived, a Chinese man fled from the apartment with his hands tied behind his back with cable ties, which was allegedly witnessed by a person at the scene and captured on CCTV.

The court heard that a large quantity of suspected cannabis was recovered from the apartment and the luggage, totalling 90 individual packets worth €1.2 million.

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Chapman maintained that the accused had been pushing one of the suitcases.

It was further alleged that a camera was found in a bag beside the luggage, having been placed in a fire safety sign outside the apartment the night before.

The court was told that the SD card from the camera was recovered and showed the accused’s full features as he set it up. Chapman alleged that a similarly adapted fire safety sign and cable ties were subsequently found in his car, showing a level of planning.

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor Darren Gray, the Garda agreed there were no drugs found in the car or DNA evidence.

He said the drugs were recovered inside the apartment as well as in the two suitcases. Asked about the Chinese national who fled, the officer conceded that the individual had not been located and it remained unknown if he leased the apartment.

The court heard that the unemployed father of two’s family relied heavily on him in their day-to-day life, and an independent surety of €18,000 was proposed. Gray stressed that his client would abide by stringent conditions.

However, bail was denied, and Hanley was remanded in custody to appear again on September 3rd pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

His co-accused was granted bail with strict terms. Aaron Mulhall (31), Clay Farm Drive, Leopardstown Drive, Dublin 18, was charged with the same offences as Hanley and was granted conditional bail with a €25,000 surety. He is due back in court in October.

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