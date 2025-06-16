Suspect in ‘violent feud’ denied bail over charges linked to drive-by shooting

Judge Patricia Harney at Limerick District Court refused bail and remanded John O’Donovan in custody to appear via video-link for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions tomorrow, June 17th. Photograph: Google Street View

A man who gardaí allege is “actively involved” in an ongoing “violent feud” in Limerick city, was today refused bail on charges connected to a drive-by shooting last month.

The gun attack occurred on May 8th when a masked man driving a stolen Audi A4 fired multiple shots at homes at Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Gardaí alleged during a bail hearing that John O’Donovan (18), Valley View, Southill, Limerick, was involved in a feud between rival crime families and that he was involved with others in the shooting.

The attack wasrecorded on a phone and shared on social media, gardaí told the court.

Mr O’Donovan is accused of three counts of using or possessing cars, which were stolen from Dublin and used in the shooting, along with one count of arson.

Det Garda Darragh Conroy told the court Mr O’Donovan made “no reply” when cautioned after he was charged with the offences.

Objecting to bail, the detective said Mr O’Donovan was arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting, which was linked to “a violent feud involving the Collins family and the O’Donoghue organised crime group”.

He said a “semi-automatic firearm” was discharged at a number of “occupied” homes at Hyde Road.

Bullet holes were observed in an “upstairs bedroom window” of one house, and “shots were fired through the front door” of another.

There were no reports of injuries.

Det Garda Conroy alleged a black Audi A4 and a white Lexus NX were stolen in Dublin on April 25th and driven to Junction 14 service station in Co Kildare.

He alleged Mr O’Donovan and others attended the service station to “exchange” the stolen vehicles and alleged Mr O’Donovan took possession of the Lexus from a “Dublin criminal”.

The cars were driven “in convoy” from there to Limerick.

Garda Conroy said the Audi’s driver – who was not identified in court – fired shots at the houses on Hyde Road, while the other car’s occupants videoed the incident.

Det Garda Conroy alleged the Lexus travelled in convoy with the Audi to Murroe, Co Limerick, where it was found burned out.

Garda Conroy further alleged Mr O’Donovan was captured on CCTV at a filling station purchasing gloves and placing a petrol container in the Lexus before the shooting.

He alleged Mr O’Donovan supplied the fuel used to torch the Audi and that his mobile phone was turned off prior to the shooting and turned back on again after it.

It was alleged a text message was sent to Mr O’Donovan’s phone saying gardaí were on route to the scene of the shooting.

Garda Conroy told the court it was his belief that Mr O’Donovan “will continue to be involved in the feud, commit further offences, and there would be a further risk to property and risk of loss of life if he was granted bail”.

Judge Patricia Harney refused bail and remanded Mr O’Donovan in custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday, June 17th.