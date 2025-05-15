Man pleads guilty to money laundering at Special Criminal Court

A Limerick man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to a money laundering offence relating to renovation work carried out at his home.
The matter was originally listed for trial and expected to last two weeks, but at the Special Criminal Court on Thursday, Richard Treacy (36) entered a guilty plea to the charge.
Treacy, of Downey St, Garryowen, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty that he, between January 1st, 2014 and January 12th, 2021, knowing or being reckless as to whether renovation work carried out at his home address was the proceeds of criminal conduct, did disguise the true source of the property.
The offence is contrary to section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.
Ms Justice Karen O’Connor, presiding over the three-judge, non-jury court, put the matter back to July 21th next for sentencing.