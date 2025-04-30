Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering his mother in Co Sligo

Angela Canavan, who was found dead at St John's Terrace, Sligo, in 2023. Photograph: rip.ie

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a 39-year-old man who denies murdering his mother in Co Sligo two years ago.

Nigel Canavan, with an address at Erris Gardens, Crossmolina, Co Mayo was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the murder of Angela Canavan at an address at St John’s Terrace, Co Sligo on May 1st, 2023.

Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo swore in a jury of ten women and two men to hear the trial, which will begin on Thursday and is expected to last two weeks.