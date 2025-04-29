Richard Satchwell trial: Man charged with wife’s murder told gardaí she came at him with a chisel

File photograph of Richard Satchwell (centre) leaving the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary, after being charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell in 2023. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man charged with the murder of his wife told gardaí that after she came at him with a chisel, he used a belt of her dressing gown to fend her off, and she went limp and died, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Richard Satchwell told gardaí that information after decomposed remains were found in the home he had shared with his wife Tina at No 3 Grattan Terrace, Youghal, in May 2023, prosecuting counsel Gerardine Small said.

On October 11th, 2023, late in the evening, the jury would hear that decomposed human remains were found wrapped in black sheeting in a grave dug underneath the stairs in the sittingroom, Ms Small said.

The grave was cemented over and those decomposed remains were identified as Ms Satchwell, counsel said. A pathologist who examined the remains was “unsurprisingly” not in a position to state the cause of death.

READ MORE

Ms Small, with barrister Imelda Kelly, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), was opening the trial of Richard Satchwell (58), from Leicester in the UK, who has denied the murder of his 45-year-old wife Tina at No 3 Grattan Street, Youghal, between March 19th and 20th, 2017, inclusive.

Before the trial got under way on Tuesday morning, trial judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury they must decide the case only on foot of the evidence that they hear in court. They are not interested in what the media, or anyone else, says, he said.

Outlining the prosecution case, Ms Small said Tina Satchwell was married to Mr Satchwell for about 25 years at the time of her death. They had married in the UK on her 20th birthday and moved to Ireland and bought a house in Fermoy. They lived there for a number of years before selling that and moving to No 3 Grattan Street.

The jury would hear Tina Satchwell was a very glamorous lady with a great love of fashion and clothes, and she adored her two dogs, Heidi and Ruby, and considered them her children. She was “very petite”, about five feet four, and weighed about eight stone.

The jury would hear evidence about Mr Satchwell calling to Fermoy Garda station on March 24th, 2017, a Friday evening, about 7pm. He spoke to a Garda Conor Gateley and said his wife had left their home on March 20th, 2017, about four days earlier. He told the garda he had no concerns for her welfare and felt she had left due to a deterioration in their relationship.

The jury would hear he told the garda she left without her dog which was unusual, but he said having a dog would make finding accommodation more difficult. He told the garda she had taken about €25,000 from their savings in a box in the attic.

Tina Satchwell

Gardaí followed up the matter and on May 2nd, 2017, a garda spoke to Mr Satchwell, who again said he had no concern for Tina’s wellbeing and safety and anticipated she would be home to him sooner or later. They would hear that gardaí spoke to him again on May 11th, and on May 15th, Mr Satchwell made formal statements to the gardaí.

He had said Tina had asked him on March 20th, 2017, to go to Dungarvan and get items including parrot food. He left about 10am and returned home in the early afternoon. He said in his statements his wife was not there, her keys were on the ground, her phone was there and the dogs were there, which was unusual.

He had said he went upstairs and noticed two suitcases and €26,000 they had saved was missing. He told gardaí she left because of deterioration in their relationship, that she had a “short fuse” and was liable to violent outbursts directed at him.

The jury would also hear and see what Mr Satchwell said in media interviews about his wife’s disappearance, which was similar to what he had told the gardaí, counsel said.

On June 7th, gardaí got a search warrant for No 3 Grattan Street. It was not a forensic search but electronic devices were taken and examined.

The garda investigation was a missing persons one and the jury would hear ports and airports were canvassed and there were searches on land and along the coast. They would also hear CCTV was analysed and gardaí sought media assistance and carried out house to house inquiries.

Counsel said “significant inconsistencies” emerged between the Garda investigation and what Mr Satchwell told the gardaí. A forensic accountant who analysed the couple’s income and savings concluded they did not have capacity to save €26,000 “or anything near it”.

CCTV from Youghal post office on the morning of March 20th 2017, showed Mr Satchwell going in and claiming his dole which was contrary to his saying he was then in Dungarvan.

Location data from his phone showed that, after he returned to the house that morning, he stayed in the house until about 12.50pm which did not match his account he was in Dungarvan and his wife taking two suitcases and money.

The jury would also hear Mr Satchwell advertised on DoneDeal a chest freezer for free on March 31st, 2017, and he had previously offered a chest freezer to Tina’s cousin.

They would hear an email was sent from Mr Satchwell at 10.42am on March 20th, 2017, to an international monkey rescue organisation that the Satchwells were trying to buy two monkeys from over a period of time but were having difficulties doing so. The email said he had put a lot of work into getting the monkeys and his wife was saying she would leave him over this, counsel said.

A Garda operation on October 10th, 2023, had two aspects to it which were actioned simultaneously. These were the arrest of Mr Satchwell and an invasive search of their home at Grattan Street.

Mr Satchwell was arrested at 5.06am that day and told there would be an invasive search of his house. He was detained and interviewed and the jury would hear what he told the gardaí about Tina going missing, counsel said. He had maintained the same narrative that he had for the past six years, that he had gone to Dungarvan that morning and came back and she was gone and he had no involvement.

He was released the next day, when the search was still continuing, counsel said. This was s systematic, extensive and invasive search and the jury would hear about a cadaver dog and other matters, counsel said.

On October 11th, late in the evening, the jury would hear decomposed human remains were found wrapped in black sheeting in a grave dug underneath the stairs in the sittingroom. The grave was cemented over. Those remains were identified as Ms Satchwell.

Garda then rearrested Mr Satchwell on October 12th and he was detained and interviewed. The “narrative then changed” and Mr Satchwell told the gardaí that, in relation to March 20th, 2017, he got up early, went to the shed out the back and did some plumbing, returned to house about 9.05am and saw Tina, wearing a dressing gown, at the bottom of the stairs with a chisel in her hand, scraping plasterboard he had put up.

He said he had asked her what was she doing, she flew at him with a chisel, he lost his footing and fell backwards, and she was on top of him trying to stab him in the head with the chisel, counsel said.

He had said all he could do to protect himself was take a belt which was up around Tina’s neck and hold her weight off himself by that belt. He had said she fell limp in a matter of seconds and she was dead, counsel said.

He told gardaí he had moved her to a freezer in the shed and on the Sunday, took her out of the freezer, dug a grave and cemented it over.

Gardaí had asked him why did he shortly afterwards send the email to the international monkey organisation and he said that was “to save face”. He said he had tried to keep things looking normal and also said Tina had been violent to him.

The trial continues on Tuesday before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and the jury.