Man (30s) arrested in connection with violent death at Co Wicklow playground

William Moorehouse died in the playground at Ballywaltrim, Bray last January.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with a Garda investigation into the death of a man in a Co Wicklow playground last January.

William Moorehouse (36) from Half Moon Halting Site, just outside Bray, died in the playground at Ballywaltrim, Bray, on January 19th.

Gardaí in Bray are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding his death following the incident.

In a statement on Wednesday night, gardaí confirmed that the arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Wexford/Wicklow Division.

READ MORE

Last week, two men and a teenager appeared in court charged in connection with the death of Mr Moorehouse.

One of the three, Patrick Fitzpatrick, of Old Court, Bray was charged with his murder. James Fell (24) from Fassaroe, Bray and the teenager, who cannot be named as he is a juvenile, appeared at Arklow District Court in Co Wicklow.

Mr Fitzpatrick (33), with an address at Old Court in Bray, is charged with murder.

Mr Fell (24) of Fassaroe in Bray, and the juvenile, were both charged with production of articles likely to cause harm and violent disorder.