Lynn Boylan and Malachy Steenson avoid prosecutions for failing to remove election posters on time

Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan paid a fine to Dublin City Council for failing to remove election posters on time. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan and Dublin councillor Malachy Steenson have avoided court prosecutions after paying fines to Dublin City Council for failing to remove posters on time after last year’s local and European elections.

Ms Boylan was elected to the European Parliament for the Dublin constituency following the vote on June 4th last.

Posters must be taken down within a week of polling day and the council summonsed Ms Boylan, C/O Sinn Féin, Parnell Square West, Dublin, to appear before Dublin District Court over the alleged failure to do so.

She faced two charges relating to posters being seen at Collins Wood, Dublin 9 on July 3rd last.

Sarah Kearney BL, prosecuting, previously told Judge Anthony Halpin there had been engagement between the council and Ms Boylan, who was not present. The barrister said the case “should not trouble the court” and had asked for an adjournment until Tuesday, which was granted.

Mr Steenson, a solicitor who failed to win a European seat but was elected to Dublin City Council in the local elections, was summonsed under the same laws.

Malachy Steenson, who was elected to Dublin City Council last year, has paid a fine for failing to remove an election poster on time. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The judge noted that the Independent councillor could not attend court on the last date and the prosecution had asked for his case to be adjourned.

The North Inner City representative was accused of a single offence on June 20th last at Beaumont Road.

The charges facing the politicians were contrary to sections 19 (1) and 19 (6) of the Litter Pollution Act 1997, amended by the Local Government Act 2001, the Protection of the Environment Act 2003 and the Electoral (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2009.

Striking out the cases on Tuesday, Judge Halpin noted Ms Kearney’s update to the court was that the councillor had made a late payment regarding his fine.

Likewise, Ms Boylan had made late payments to the council for her two fines, meaning no further order was required.