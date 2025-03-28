Psychologist found no evidence murder accused was feigning schizophrenia symptoms

Peter Kennedy of Moore Park, Newbridge, who died from injuries in Beaumont Hospital on May 12th, 2020.

A psychologist found no evidence of feigning when she assessed whether a murder accused who fatally assaulted a 65-year-old man could have been fabricating or exaggerating symptoms of schizophrenia, a Central Criminal Court trial has heard.

Dr Marie English, a clinical psychologist at the Central Mental Hospital (CMH), gave evidence in the trial of Brian Ibe (23), who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Peter Kennedy at the deceased’s home in Moore Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Paul Carroll SC, for the prosecution, has previously told the jury that there is no contest that Mr Ibe assaulted Mr Kennedy on April 28th, 2020 and that the older man died from his injuries in hospital about two weeks later, on May 12th.

A psychiatrist called by the defence previously told the trial that Mr Ibe was undergoing a psychosis due to schizophrenia at the time of the alleged offence and was therefore unable to refrain from assaulting Mr Kennedy.

The prosecution, however, contends that Mr Ibe does not come “within the ingredients” of a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict under the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act.

Dr English, who was called by lawyers acting for Mr Ibe, told defence senior counsel Conor Devally that Mr Ibe was accepted as a patient by the CMH in 2023, having been on the waiting list since 2020.

Dr English was tasked with carrying out psychological assessments to consider whether there was a concern that Mr Ibe was “feigning” his symptoms. The psychologist defined feigning as “fabrication and gross exaggeration of physical and psychological symptoms.”

Having carried out various tests, she found “no evidence” of fabrication or gross exaggeration. She agreed with Mr Devally that the tests do not prove that Mr Ibe is not feigning, but they provided no evidence consistent with it.

Mr Ibe, of no fixed abode but formerly of Moore Park, Newbridge has also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to assault causing harm to Garda Brendan O’Donnell at Newbridge Garda Station on or about April 29th, 2020.

Gda O’Donnell has testified that Mr Ibe became uncooperative and aggressive during his detention and punched him, leaving him with a bloody nose and a bruise under his eye.

The trial continues on Monday before Ms Justice Melanie Greally and a jury of six men and six women.