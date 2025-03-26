Man jailed for posting online threats to kill Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

Richard McGreevy was jailed for threats against Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she was afraid after a “threat of a coward” to shoot her, but would not allow any “bully” to prevent her doing her job.

Deputy McDonald made the comments in a victim impact statement read to the court during the sentence hearing of Richard McGreevy (29).

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that McGreevy posted videos to TikTok on July 16th last in which he made threats towards Deputy McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

These videos were viewed thousands of times on TikTok, and were also reposted to Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, the court was told.

READ MORE

McGreevy of Whitechurch Place, Rathfarmham, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to two counts of making a threat to kill or cause harm. The maximum available sentence for this offence is 10 years.

McGreevy was on Wednesday handed a prison sentence of three and a half years, with the final 15 months suspended on strict conditions.

James Dwyer SC, defending, said his client is not a “political idealogue”, but rather an isolated, “lonely keyboard warrior” who acted “from impulse, not malice”, and failed to realise the impact of his actions.

The Sinn Féin leader and the Garda Commissioner were not in court during the sentence hearing.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Antonia Boyle BL prosecuting, Deputy McDonald said like others in the public eye, she’d become accustomed to “routine abuse, aggression and causal threats” on social media.

This was different, the court was told. “The direct threat to shoot me, to shoot me ‘for free’, the open willingness to harm me himself, and the implicit willingness to harm me on behalf of another.”

She said the video presentation was “bizarre, maybe even laughable”, but the threat was “real and chilling”. “I was afraid and angry. My family were enraged and afraid”.

She said the threat caused her distress, anxiety and anger, but she added “I will not allow any bully to stop me from doing my job”.

Commissioner Harris declined to provide a victim impact statement, the court was told, as his view was his statement of complaint captured the impact on him.

The clips were played for Judge Martin Nolan from a laptop.

In them, McGreevy says “Drew Harris, you should be f**king taken out”, “dragged up to Dolphin’s Barn”, “taken to Dublin Castle” and executed.

McGreevy was arrested and, after caution, he said “this is about those f**king posts to kill Mary Lou. They were f**king stupid.”.

During interview, he told gardaí he’d never had a video that had been viewed so many times, that he didn’t mean for it to go viral and he’d taken it down.

McGreevy expressed shame and remorse, saying he didn’t mean for anyone to feel hurt or threatened, but had wanted to rant, before acknowledging that he shouldn’t have said those things.

Defence counsel outlined his client’s background, adding that McGreevy has been using cannabis since he was a teenager but is drug-free since going into custody.

Mr Dwyer noted McGreevy has an acquired brain injury and suffered physical abuse as a child at the hands of a relative.

Imposing sentence, Judge Nolan said these were “extreme and frightening threats” to two public figures, who were entitled to their peace of mind.

He said the videos would have been “very disturbing” for the injured parties, who would have a “very valid belief that contributions like this poison social discourse and give permission to certain individuals to behave in a certain violent way, particularly to public individuals”.

The judge said the threats made to Commissioner Harris were “odious” and noted Deputy McDonald’s “gracious” victim impact statement.

Judge Nolan imposed a three-and-a-half year prison sentence, with the final 15 months suspended on strict conditions.