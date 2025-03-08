Sixth man charged in relation to death of Quham Babatunde in Dublin assault

Six men have been charged in relation to the death of Quham Babatunde.

A sixth man arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Quham Babatunde in Dublin has been charged with violent disorder and two counts of assault.

Mr Babatunde, who was 34 and from Nigeria, died after being stabbed on South Anne Street in the city centre at about 3am on February 15th.

It occurred after a row started among people leaving a St Valentine’s night music event.

Gardaí found him unresponsive and he was rushed to St James’s Street Hospital, where he died a short time later.

John Eghomwanre (23) of Dun Emer Glade, Lusk, Co Dublin was arrested on Thursday, and on Friday gardaí charged him with three offences.

He was held by gardaí pending his appearance before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court, where Garda Gráinne Collier gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

During a brief hearing on Saturday, defence counsel Luke O’Higgins, instructed by solicitor Evan Moore, said his client, who has yet to indicate a plea, was not applying for bail at this stage.

Mr Eghomwanre is accused of assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde on South Anne Street and his friend Adetola Adetuilehim at Duke Lane, as well as violent disorder.

Judge Finan granted legal aid and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 11th.

Gardaí must obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and the defence must give the prosecution 48 hours' notice if they intend to apply for bail.

Mr Babatunde had been living in the Ballyogan accommodation centre in south Dublin pending his international protection application.

Five other men have already come before the courts on charges connected to his murder or events in the area that night.

They remain in custody on remand.