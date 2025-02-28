Speeding driver who crashed at ‘confusing junction’ on Naas Road is jailed

Gardaí said Walsh was driving at 110km/h to 129km/h on a section of the Naas Road which had a 60km/h limit. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A Dubliner who sped into another motorist at a complex junction, causing him a traumatic brain injury which required him to relearn how to walk, has been jailed for 27 months.

Jake Walsh was estimated to be driving at 129km/h as he approached the junction of the Naas Road and Long Mile Road in Dublin – a 60km/h zone.

However, investigators found that the injured party was confused and drove through three red lights accidentally before approaching the roundabout at the time of the incident.

Walsh (28), with an address at Landen Road, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing serious harm at the junction on October 30th 2021.

Detective Sergeant Aisling Dillon told the sentence hearing that Walsh was driving two passengers outbound on the Naas Road that day. The injured party, who is from the UK and was working here at the time, was driving another car through the junction and was ‘T barred’ by Walsh’s vehicle.

Both cars were extensively damaged and Walsh’s vehicle ended up on fire, but he and his passengers escaped with only minor injuries. The injured party was unconscious and had to be removed from his vehicle. Walsh was arrested at the scene.

A forensic collision report described the junction as a complex junction, with a gyratory layout.

CCTV footage showed that the injured party had stopped at a red light with another vehicle.

The green light came on for the vehicle beside him, but he is presumed to have believed it was also for him.

The injured party went through a total of three red lights, and Det Sgt Dillon said that it appears to have been inadvertent on his behalf. He does not recall the incident.

The layout is confusing, especially for those unfamiliar with it, she explained.

Gardaí found that Walsh had gone through an amber light, on the verge of turning red, and was travelling at approximately 110km/h at the point of impact. It was estimated that he was possibly travelling at 129km/h before this. The limit there is 60km/h, said the detective.

His speed was found to be the main factor in the incident, she said, but the injured party’s car should not have been where it was either. It would not have been visible to Walsh until the very last minute, the court heard.

The injured man was initially taken to St James’s Hospital and then Beaumont, spending eight weeks in hospital here, before being transferred to a rehabilitation centre in the UK, where he spent another 10 months.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury, a liver laceration, several fractures and had to relearn how to walk.

Det Sgt Dillon said that while the man in his early 30s has now physically recovered, he has lifelong mental difficulties, including issues with fatigue and memory.

His family have to check on him daily and help him with shopping and maintaining his house. His partner was expecting a baby at the time, and he cannot mind the baby alone. He also can no longer hold a driving licence.

The court heard that Walsh had previous convictions for road traffic offences, including for driving past a red light, careless driving and speeding.

Under cross examination by Dominic McGinn SC, defending, the detective sergeant agreed that the investigation found that had the injured party not driven past the three red lights, the collision wouldn’t have happened. Driver distraction or fatigue may have been a factor in this, it found.

While Walsh’s maximum speed was estimated to be 129km/h, it was apparent he had engaged the brakes just before going through the traffic lights, which would have slowed the vehicle a little.

Had he been driving at the speed limit, the incident would not have occurred, the investigation found.

The court heard the injured party has made a remarkable recovery and is currently preparing to run a marathon.

Mr McGinn told Judge Martin Nolan that his client’s intention was never to injure someone else.

“He recognises he shouldn’t have been driving at anywhere close to that speed, notwithstanding that (the injured motorist) wouldn’t have been expected to be there at that time,” he submitted.

He said that his client had expressed remorse. Walsh is an apprentice plumber and has ambitions to become a firefighter and paramedic, giving back to society, counsel said.

“He’s not an inherently bad man, or a hardened criminal,” counsel submitted. “He was driving incredibly dangerously and incredibly fast.”

Judge Nolan handed down a sentence of 27 months, dated from Friday. He also disqualified Walsh from driving for a period of five years.