Man charged over Parnell Square attack to be assessed by neuropsychologist

The scene where a serious stabbing incident took place in 2023at Parnell Square in Dublin's city centre. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A neuropsychologist will assess Riad Bouchaker, the man charged with assaulting a care worker and attempting to murder three schoolchildren at Parnell Square, Dublin, in 2023, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

A barrister acting for Mr Bouchaker (50) told the court on Wednesday that a psychiatrist has assessed the accused but deemed it necessary to have a further assessment by a neuropsychologist.

Lawyers have secured the required expert but do not yet have a time frame for when a report will be available. Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter until next month, when lawyers said they will have more detail for the court.

Mr Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, is charged with the attempted murder of two girls and one boy. He is also charged with assault causing serious harm to a care worker and possession or production of a knife. The incident occurred outside a school on the afternoon of November 23rd, 2023.