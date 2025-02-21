Woman (61) charged with dangerous driving causing death of cyclist John Walsh last year

John Walsh was fatally injured in the collision

Gardaí have charged a woman (61) in relation to a road traffic collision in Dublin in which a cyclist, a man in his 40s, died last February.

Marcella Duffy of 7 Clareville Lodge, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of cyclist John Walsh on February 18th, 2024 while he was cycling on the Malahide Road in Kinsealy.

Ms Duffy appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning where Garda Jason Flynn, who arrested her in Coolock Garda station on February 18th, 2024, gave testimony.

After a short hearing, she was remanded on bail until March 21st.

READ MORE

The victim was a father of three from Malahide and a member of the UCD Cycling Club. He worked as a solicitor for AIB.

The collision occurred early on the morning of Sunday, February 18th 2024. Mr Walsh was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries after the collision. He died from his injuries later that day in Beaumont Hospital.

The case has been adjourned until March 21st, 2025.

Ms Duffy made an application for legal aid and her representative handed in a statement of means.

Ms Duffy must decide whether to sign a guilty plea before this date or whether a book of evidence will be brought before court.