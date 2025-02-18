Man due in court charged over fatal stabbing in Dublin last weekend

Quham Babatunde: fatally stabbed on South Anne Street in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One of three men arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man after a fight broke out in a Dublin nightclub at the weekend is due in court.

One suspect, who was arrested in Belfast by the PSNI on foot of a request from the Garda, was on bail for possession of an offensive weapon.

The 23-year-old was detained as he was about to board a ferry to Britain and is being held at a police station in Northern Ireland. Gardaí believe he was attempting to flee Ireland for Liverpool.

A second man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí following searches in Co Dublin and was being held at Pearse Street Garda station.

READ MORE

A third man, also in his 20s, was arrested on Monday evening by gardaí.

One of the men detained in Dublin is due to appear at Dublin District Court on Wednesday. The two other men remain in Garda and PSNI custody.

The victim has been named as Quham Babatunde (34), a Nigerian asylum seeker. He lived at the Ballyogan international protection accommodation centre in South Dublin, having moved there from Citywest accommodation centre last year.

He was fatally injured after an altercation in the early hours of Saturday on South Anne Street, off Grafton Street, having gone to the club in Dublin city on Friday night.

A postmortem examination has been carried out, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

The victim had attended an African music night in the Twenty Two club on South Anne Street. A fight involving two groups of people broke out on the premises and then continued on the street.

It is understood Mr Babatunde suffered several stab wounds, including one to the heart.

Footage from the scene, which has been shared widely on social media, shows him being attacked by a man wielding a large blade.

The attack on Mr Babatunde continued after he fell to the ground. A second man, also in his 30s, suffered more minor stab wounds.