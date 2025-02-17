Five men charged over kidnapping and assault of Dublin man

Jason Hennessy of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown: one of five men who appeared in court charged with false imprisonment and assault. File photograph: Collins Courts

Five men have appeared i court charged in relation to the false imprisonment and assault of a man in west Dublin on Saturday.

The five, three of whom are members of the same family, appeared before a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Sunday night charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm.

The five included Kenneth Fitzsimons (44) of Castlecurragh Vale in Blanchardstown and his son Dean Fitzsimons (24) of the same address.

Also before the court were Jason Hennessy (29) and Brandon Hennessy (21), with addresses at Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, and Devon Hennessy (28) of Edgewood Lawns, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

READ MORE

Each was charged with assault causing serious harm and false imprisonment along with charges of producing an article in the course of a dispute.

Jason Hennessy was also charged with criminal damage.

The court was told all five had made no reply when arrested and cautioned.

Brandon Hennessy of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown: one of five men who appeared in court charged with false imprisonment and assault. File photograph: Collins Courts

Det Sgt Mark Murphy of Blanchardstown Garda station said the Garda was objecting to bail due to the serious nature of the charges.

Judge Paula Murphy remanded the five men in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court by videolink on Tuesday.