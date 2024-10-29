Co Cork woman admits dangerous driving causing death of special needs assistant

Sheila Dunne was fatally injured in an incident at Sarfield's Court in Glanmire on February 11th, 2024.

A 46-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a mother of two who worked as a special needs assistant at a school in Co Cork.

Jennifer Thomas of Oakfield View, Glanmire, Co Cork appeared before Cork District Court earlier this year where she was first charged with the offence.

The charge was that on February 11th last at Sarsfield Court, Glanmire, Ms Thomas drove in a manner that was dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of another person, namely Sheila Dunne (50), who also lived in Glanmire.

Ms Thomas was sent forward for trial to the first day of sessions at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Other charges, including one count of drink driving and three counts of dangerous driving, will remain at the district court as they are deemed to be summary charges.

READ MORE

The summary charges consist of allegations that Ms Thomas was under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle at Sarsfield Court, dangerous driving at Hazelwood Road, Sarsfield Court and Sallybrook, not having a driving licence, and the related count of failing to produce it. All counts relate to the same date, February 11th.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday, Ms Thomas was arraigned and pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous driving causing death. No details were given in court about the alleged facts that gave rise to the charge.

Defence solicitor Tom Creed SC asked that legal aid be extended to allow for a GP and psychologists report. He also asked that a probation and welfare report be prepared in relation to his client.

Prosecution barrister Katherine McGillicuddy, BL, said that the prosecution was keen to proceed and that victim impact statements from the relatives of the deceased had been prepared.

Judge Helen Boyle extended free legal aid to allow for the preparation of the necessary reports. She adjourned the case for mention to November 19th next at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Ms Dunne worked as a SNA at Watergrasshil National School in Co Cork. She lived in Glanmire but was from Newcastle West in Co Limerick.