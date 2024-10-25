Diarmuid Phelan trial: Jury watch dashcam and video footage from day of fatal shooting

Law professor Diarmuid Phelan: charged with the murder of father of four, Keith Conlon, at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22nd.

The jury in the trial of law professor Diarmuid Phelan, who is accused of murdering an unarmed trespasser in a fatal shooting at his farm in Tallaght over two years ago, today watched dashcam and mobile phone footage captured on the day.

Garda Dara Kelly of Tallaght Garda station told Roisin Lacey SC, prosecuting, that he had examined dashcam footage downloaded from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that was recovered from the farm.

Mr Phelan (56) has pleaded not guilty to murdering Keith Conlon (36) at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on February 24th, 2022.

Mr Conlon, from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was shot on February 22nd and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

The jury saw seven segments of footage lasting 12 minutes, six of which came from a dashcam on the ATV.

Referring to the mobile phone footage, the garda witness said it was recorded on Mr Conlon’s phone. Garda Kelly said it shows a man in a hi-vis jacket, a snood and dark bottoms, whom the jury has been told is Mr Phelan.

The garda said the camera then “pans around” to a dog that has been shot and a man attending to the animal.

The witness said Mr Phelan has a rifle over his shoulder. He said the video showed a “verbal interaction” taking place between Mr Conlon and the accused.

In her opening address, Ms Lacey said a “very heated exchange of words” had taken place between Mr Phelan and the intruders after he shot one of the trespassers’ dogs .

The trial continues on Tuesday .