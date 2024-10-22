Father-of-two who died in Carlow assault is named

Gardaí at the secene of the incident on the New Oak Estate in Carlow on Tuesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A father-of-two who died in an assault on Monday night in Carlow town has been named locally.

Darren Quigley (30) from New Oak Estate, was discovered with serious injuries after gardaí responded to an incident at the house in the same estate shortly after 11.40pm.

Mr Quigley, who is survived by his two daughters and parents, was treated at the scene before being taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman, in her 30s was arrested a short time later during a follow-up operation involving local gardaÍ and the Armed Response Unit in Carlow town.

The woman, who is also from Carlow, knew Mr Quigley, sources confirmed.

Garda sources have indicated that they are investigating if the death was drugs related.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and the State Pathologist has been requested.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and a Family Liaison Officer has also been provided.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

They are appealing for any witnesses, particularly anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) in the New Oak Estate and nearby areas around the time of the incident to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.