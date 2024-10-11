Derry couple convicted of operating illegal TV streaming service

Cormac McGuckian: The PSNI says the total sum of money involved in the charges admitted by the pair amounted to more than £700,000. Photograph: Trevor McBride

A Co Derry couple have been convicted of offences relating to the operation of an illegal television streaming service worth over £700,000 (€836,560).

Cormac McGuckin (38), from Bellaghy, was jailed for two years on Friday, with a further two years suspended after pleading guilty at Omagh Crown Court to charges including participating in a fraudulent business on dates between January 1st, 2016 and June 18th, 2020.

He also admitted to possessing articles for use in fraud on June 18th, 2020; charges of converting criminal property; possessing criminal property; and transferring criminal property.

Maura McGuckin (34), also from Bellaghy, received a one-year suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to converting criminal property on holiday-related expenses and car payments, and possessing criminal property. The offences occurred between April 21st, 2017 and June 18th, 2020.

READ MORE

The couple’s conviction follows a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) investigation into the sale of illegal subscriptions for television channels and broadcasters, commonly known as “dodgy box” services.

The PSNI said the total sum of money involved in the charges admitted by the pair amounted to more than £700,000.

In a statement released following the sentencing, Det Sgt Robinson said: “After we were contacted by Federation Against Copyright Theft [Fact], a lengthy and complex investigation was conducted by mid-Ulster criminal investigation branch detectives, along with local uniform officers.

“This was a brazen operation that ran for several years and as though it was a legitimate, legal business. The proceeds of which were used for multiple vehicle loans for high-end car brands, while there were also various large payments on holiday-related expenses.”

The detective said the operation of the dodgy box service was “not a victimless crime”.

“This type of operation has a direct impact on businesses and consumers, and our message to anyone involved in this type of crime is that it will not be tolerated and, working with partner agencies, police will investigate.”

They also warned the users of such illegal services that “they too are committing an offence for which they can be identified and prosecuted”.