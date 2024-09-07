Man (18) appears in court charged with hatchet attack on man in his home

The man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and charged with four offences in connection with an incident at a residential address on September 1st at Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, Dublin 15.

An 18-year-old man has been refused bail after appearing in court charged with a hatchet attack on a man who suffered a severe head injury at his home in Dublin.

Juares Kumbu of Brookhaven Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and charged with four offences in connection with an incident at a residential address on September 1st at Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, Dublin 15.

The youth is accused of a Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act charge for assault causing harm to a 21-year-old man, who was injured but has been since released from hospital.

It is also alleged that while committing assault causing harm, in the course of a dispute, he produced in a manner likely to unlawfully intimidate a hatchet capable of inflicting serious injury. This offence is under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

READ MORE

The two remaining charges from the incident were trespassing at the house in a manner likely to cause fear in another and criminal damage to a kitchen window at the property.

The youth appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Represented by solicitor Simon Fleming, the defendant has not indicated a plea and applied for bail but faced strenuous objections.

Garda Stewart Gleeson said the accused “made no reply” when charged.

Directions still need to be obtained to establish whether the case would be heard at the District Court level or go forward to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The garda opposed the defendant’s application to be released due to the seriousness of the case and witness interference concerns.

It was alleged the accused arrived at the house and assaulted the man “by hitting him over the head with a weapon described as a hatchet”.

Mr Fleming submitted that strict bail conditions could address the officer’s concerns, and his client, who had the presumption of innocence, would agree to any terms deemed appropriate by the court.

However, Judge Halpin refused the application and remanded Mr Kumbu in custody to appear at via video link Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday morning.

Legal aid was granted to the accused, who was not required to give evidence during the hearing.