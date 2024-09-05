Man charged in connection with firearm and drugs seizure in Limerick

The man is due before Limerick District Court. Photograph: Brian Gavin/Press 22

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with a firearm and drugs seizure in Co Limerick.

During the operation, Gardaí recovered €6,500 worth of cocaine, €2,600 in suspected cannabis, €1,125 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

A suspected firearm (submachine gun) and ammunition was also seized.

The seizures and arrests were made as part of Operation Tara which is targeted at drug smuggling gangs in the State.

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.