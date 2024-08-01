Homeless asylum seekers’ right to human dignity breached by State, court rules

Mr Justice Barry O’Donnell on Thursday said he was satisfied the current State response to the needs of unaccommodated asylum seekers is 'inadequate' Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

The State’s failure to provide for the basic needs of homeless International Protection Applicants is a breach of their fundamental rights, the High Court has ruled in a case brought by a human rights watchdog.

Mr Justice Barry O’Donnell on Thursday said he was satisfied the current State response to the needs of unaccommodated asylum seekers is “inadequate” to the point that it breaches the men’s right to human dignity as set out in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU.

“Applicants for international protection in the State have a well-established fundamental right to have their human dignity respected and protected, including by being provided with an adequate standard of living which guarantees their subsistence and protects their physical and mental health where they do not have sufficient means to provide for themselves,” the judge said.

The State-funded Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) challenged the lack of accommodation for many adult male International Protection Applicants.

READ MORE

The commission’s case followed on from a High Court decision delivered in April of last year that found the Minister for Integration breached his obligations to accommodate an Afghan asylum seeker who had to resort to begging after arriving in the State.

In that challenge, the court said providing a €28 Dunnes Stores voucher and the addresses of private charities “does not come close to what is required”.

In response, the State raised the weekly payment to those left homeless by €75 and put in place formal arrangements with charities to provide homeless International Protection Applicants with food and hygiene facilities.

IHREC contended the €113.80 weekly allowance was still insufficient as it is not enough to enable the men to source their own shelter.

The Minister, the Attorney General and Ireland argued that the changes brought the State into line with its obligations to provide what EU law describes as “material reception conditions”.

The case, heard over three days in May, was the first time IHREC used its powers, under the 2014 IHREC Act, to bring representative proceedings concerning the human rights of others.