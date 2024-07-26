Man accused of setting fire to Luas tram during Dublin riots remanded in custody

Thomas Connors was the 50th person to appear before the courts since the incidents in November

A man accused of accused of setting fire to a Luas tram during last November’s rioting in Dublin city centre has been remanded in custody at a District Court sitting in Dublin.

Thomas Connors (33) of Markievicz House, Townsend Street, Dublin 2, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth on Friday at the Criminal Courts of Justice where Garda Cathy Giblin told the court Mr Connors had been arrested on Thursday morning at Store Street Garda station.

Mr Connors faces two charges of causing criminal damage relating to incidents on O’Connell Street Upper on November 23rd of last year. One of the charges relates to a carriage of a Luas tram and one involving the tram system’s overhead cables.

He is also charged with attempted criminal damage to a Luas tram contrary to the common law and rioting under section 14 of the Public Order Act, 1994.

The judge remanded Mr Connors to Cloverhill Prison until next Thursday when he will appear before the court again by video link.

Gardaí had said on Thursday Mr Connors was the 50th person arrested in connection with the rioting last November.

A total of nine men had previously appeared before the courts this week having been charged with a range of offences in relation to the public disorder which occurred mainly around O’Connell and Parnell streets over the course of the afternoon and evening of November 23rd.