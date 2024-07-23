‘Kind’ man fatally assaulted in his own home had allowed alleged murderer to stay

The jury was told Peter Kennedy was a 'kind soul, who loved helping people out' and who had worked in the Probation Service.

The jury in a murder trial has been told that a “kind” man fatally assaulted in his own home had allowed his alleged murderer and his mother to stay at the address until they found their own accommodation.

Murder accused Brian Ibe of no fixed abode and formerly of Moore Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare, and the Peter McVerry Trust, Dublin 12, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Peter Kennedy in Newbridge between April 28th, 2020, and May 12th, 2020. Mr Ibe (23) has also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of assault causing harm to Garda Brendan O’Donnell at Newbridge Garda station on April 29th, 2020.

In opening the case at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, Fiona Murphy SC, for the State, told the jury that Mr Kennedy was a “kind soul, who loved helping people out” and who had worked in the Probation Service.

In her speech to the jury, Ms Murphy said it would be the prosecution’s case that 18 months before Mr Kennedy’s death Mr Ibe’s mother had moved into the house in Newbridge, with the accused later joining her.

Ms Murphy said it is the prosecution’s case that Mr Kennedy became unhappy with the behaviour of the accused and that in December 2019 gardaí were called to the house by Mr Kennedy over verbal disputes.

Ms Murphy said that although Mr Kennedy allowed Mr Ibe to stay on at the house, the accused left to go to Dublin. Mr Kennedy allowed Mr Ibe’s mother to come and go at the house because he had heard she had been living in her car for periods, said counsel.

Ms Murphy said the jury will hear that in the months before his killing, friends were concerned for his well being and described Mr Kennedy as being “dishevelled”.

It is the State’s case that on the night of the killing, Mr Ibe took a taxi from Dublin to Newbridge and that he made his way to the house, smashed a window to gain entry and attacked Mr Kennedy, said counsel.

Ms Murphy said Mr Ibe’s mother was in the house at the time of the attack and that she ran outside. From there she could hear Mr Kennedy shouting for help and banging noises, said counsel.

Ms Murphy said that Mr Kennedy sustained “serious head injuries” and died on May 12th 2020, at Beaumont Hospital.

Counsel said the jury will hear that blood found on both runners seized from the accused matched the DNA profile of the deceased.

Ms Murphy said Mr Kennedy died from blunt-force trauma to the side and front of his head.

Counsel said it was not disputed that the accused caused the death of Mr Kennedy but that it was for the jury to determine whether or not Mr Ibe was suffering with a mental illness such that it would allow the defence of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks and continues on Thursday in front of Mr Justice Paul Burns and a jury of seven women and five men.