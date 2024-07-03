Murder accused felt ‘like some monster’ he couldn’t control, trial hears

Andrei Dobra (35) has pleaded not guilty to her murder by reason of insanity to murdering his fiancee, Ioana Mihaela Pacala (30) in 2022. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A 35-year-old man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering his fiancee told gardaí that he felt “like some monster” he couldn’t control when he used his arms to strangle her, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

“I was like devil, somebody using me,” Andrei Dobra told gardaí, going on to say that he “squeezed her neck”, which resulted in the death of Ioana Mihaela Pacala (30) in the couple’s flat at Riverwalk Court, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath, Co Meath, on or about November 12th, 2022.

Mr Dobra has pleaded not guilty to her murder by reason of insanity and two psychiatrists called by the defence and prosecution will give evidence that he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing.

The accused and Ms Pacala, both Romanian nationals, were described as a very hardworking young couple who were very committed to each other and planning to get married. The court has heard that State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster determined that Ms Pacala was strangled and died from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

At Mr Dobra’s trial at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, Det Sgt Shane Dervan gave evidence to counsel for the State, Seán Guerin SC, that when the accused was charged, he replied: “I am so sorry for that, it shouldn’t have happened”.

Det Sgt Dervan confirmed that during a Garda interview, the accused said: “Because my mentality, I don’t know what happening.” The detective said that Mr Dobra spoke about a “phantom” and a “feeling in middle of night”, telling gardaí that he had dreams in which he saw someone coming to kill him.

Det Sgt Dervan said that when the accused was asked who had caused Ms Pacala’s death, he replied: “I think God ... maybe some devil, but I don’t remember how it’s happening.”

The gardaí put it to him that Ms Pacala died a violent death, during which she put up a fight and the accused had the marks to prove this, to which Mr Dobra said: “I think she scratched me.”

The accused told the gardaí that he “squeezed her neck”, which he described as a “very big mistake”.

Det Sgt Dervan confirmed to defence counsel Michael Bowman SC that gardaí travelled to Romania to meet with the families of the deceased and the accused, which revealed a picture of a very hardworking young couple who were very committed to each other. The couple planned to get married, while there was no suggestion of domestic violence in the background.

Det Sgt Dervan said that Ms Pacala’s father spoke to the accused the night before his daughter’s death and found Mr Dobra was not responding coherently. The detective confirmed to Mr Bowman that as the garda investigation progressed, it began to emerge that there may well have been a psychiatric element to the case.

At the beginning of the trial, Mr Guerin told the jury that they would hear from consultant psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright, who will give evidence that Mr Dobra was suffering a major depressive episode with psychotic symptoms at the time of the killing. She will say that he believed his life was in danger and that his actions in killing his partner were therefore morally justified. She will also say that he did not understand that killing Ms Pacala was wrong.

Prof Patricia Casey, who will be called by the defence, will say that Mr Dobra was suffering from schizoaffective disorder and was psychotic at the time. At a minimum, Mr Guerin said both psychiatrists agree that Mr Dobra’s mental disorder was such as to diminish his mental capacities.

The trial continues on Friday before Ms Justice Melanie Greally and the jury of six men and six women.