Man who raped woman with bottle after night out in Galway sentenced to nine years in jail

A man who raped a woman with a bottle following a night out has been sentenced to nine years in jail by the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, with the last year suspended.

Delivering sentence on Monday Mr Justice Tony Hunt described the crimes of Jonathan (AKA) Johnny Moran (26), of Tower View, Mullingar, Co Westmeath as “appalling” and “incomprehensible” behaviour.

He was found guilty of the rape of Blathnaid Raleigh, then aged 21, in Galway in July 2019.

She waived her right to anonymity to allow Moran be named in reporting of the case.

READ MORE

Blathnaid Raleigh. Photograph: Collins Courts

Moran played rugby in the local club in Mullingar with her brothers. She had been attending the Arts Festival in Galway with a friend when they happened to bump into Moran and other people from their hometown.

The rape occurred after Ms Raleigh went back with Moran and some other young people to the AirBnB that Moran and his friends were staying in that weekend.

Moran claimed the sexual activity on the night had been consensual and denied that he used any implement in assaulting Ms Raleigh. Her DNA was found on the opening of three plastic cordial bottles following an forensic examination of the shed.

The court heard that Ms Raleigh was left with extensive physical injuries that required months of treatment in the sexual assault unit.

Ms Raleigh read her victim impact statement into the record at a court sitting last month. She said she had not felt comfortable using the word rape until she had “validation from the court” but the conviction at trial allowed her to use that now. She told Moran she was “handing the shame back to you”.

More to follow ...