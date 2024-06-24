Man accused of assaulting Canadian tourist in Dublin city centre refused bail

Two assaults on the same man are alleged to have taken place in the O'Connell Street area in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Barry Cronin

A 23-year-old man charged with attacking a Canadian tourist who remains “unresponsive” in an intensive care unit after being severely injured in central Dublin on Sunday has been refused bail.

Madalin Ghiuzan, with an address at Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1, is accused of two counts of assault causing harm to the tourist, believed to be in his 40s, at Cathal Brugha Street and O’Connell Street Upper in the early hours of June 23rd.

Mr Ghiuzan, originally from Romania, appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday and listened to the proceedings with the assistance of an interpreter.

Garda Sergeant Sean McCarthy told District Court President Judge Paul Kelly that the accused made no reply to the charges. He said Mr Ghiuzan has no other charges before the court, but the objection to bail was due to the seriousness of the alleged offences and flight risk concerns.

Garda Sergeant McCarthy claimed that at 12.40am, the accused was at Cathal Brugha Street with friends when the injured party approached him. The court heard they had no prior contact, and they “engaged in a conversation”. It was alleged the accused was observed striking the injured party several times before he and his friends went to O’Connell Street.

The man was knocked on the ground and “struggled with getting himself onto his feet”, and the court heard he also made his way to O’Connell Street close to the Spire, about 400 metres away. Then, there was another interaction between the accused, the man, and his group.

According to Sergeant McCarthy, Mr Ghiuzan struck and then “pushed and punched” the man, knocking him to the ground.

Judge Kelly heard that the injured party never regained consciousness and was brought to the Mater Hospital “and is unresponsive”.

The offences carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

The garda sergeant agreed the accused had been in Ireland for five years and lived with a family member. He told the court that Mr Ghiuzan did not pay rent or a mortgage and did not have real ties to the State.

He described the injured party’s condition as “serious at present”. Should it deteriorate, it was envisaged that more serious charges would be brought. The sergeant also said the accused was aware of this, and there were fears he would flee the country given the seriousness of the allegation.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Stephen O’Mahony, the garda agreed that his client, under interview, answered questions, was shown CCTV evidence and gave a narrative of self-defence.

The garda sergeant also accepted that it was an ongoing investigation and other people were to be questioned.

Gardai are looking for further video evidence from the area.

The solicitor submitted that Mr Ghiuzan came to Ireland when he was 18, had a job, and lived with a sibling. He submitted that lodgement of money could be sought, and his client would obey bail conditions. The court heard the accused had an Irish driving licence and a Romanian national ID card.

Judge Kelly held he was a flight risk and refused to grant him bail. Mr Ghiuzan was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.