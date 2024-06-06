TD Alan Farrell among defendants in Malahide slip and fall case

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell is among three defendants being sued for negligence arising out of a slip and fall “at or near” his constituency office in Malahide, Co Dublin.

The 46-year-old TD, of Biscoyne, Malahide, is facing a personal injury claim along with his landlords and fellow defendants Val and Mary Keating, whose address was stated to be 6 Townyard Lane, Malahide, a building in which Mr Farrell has his Dublin Fingal constituency offices.

Semi-retired company director Barry McGrath, of Carrickhill Heights, Portmarnock, Co Dublin, is claiming up to €60,000 damages against the trio, who deny liability, in proceedings where he alleges he fell down a staircase after leaving Mr Farrell’s office.

Mr McGrath, who will be 69 next Wednesday, states in his claim that he was descending a staircase after visiting Mr Farrell’s office and alleges his fall down the last few steps had been caused by the negligence of one or all of the defendants in the maintenance of the stairs.

He claims he “landed in a heap” in a confined place at the bottom of the staircase and injured his left knee which had been surgically replaced in December 2014. He alleges he badly twisted his vulnerable knee and had been taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital.

Following treatment at the hospital, he states in his claim he was referred to his GP for treatment for pain and had to have steroid injections as a result of a diagnosed soft tissue sprain to his knee.

When Mr McGrath’s case was called in the Circuit Civil Court before Judge Michael Walsh on Thursday, barrister Louise T Fogarty, who appears with Neil M Blaney Solicitors for Mr McGrath, told the court that an error had been made in listing the case which was properly listed for trial in July. Judge Walsh adjourned a hearing of the case until next month.

None of the defendants, each of whom have entered a full defence to Mr McGrath’s claim, or Mr McGrath, appeared in court on Thursday.