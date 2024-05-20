Man charged in connection with alleged racist verbal attack on Fianna Fáil election candidate’s canvassers

Aaron Daly, who was charged in connection with an alleged racist verbal attack on canvassers for Limerick local election candidate Suzzie O’Deniyi

A man was granted bail after he was charged in connection with an alleged racist verbal attack on canvassers for a Fianna Fáil local election candidate in Limerick City.

Aaron Daly, (37), with an address at Blackthorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court on Monday, charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public order) Act, 1994, on May 12th.

With Garda consent, Judge Patricia Harney granted Mr Daly bail on a number of strict conditions.

These include that Mr Daly have no contact whatsoever, including via social media, with Suzzie O’Deniyi, a Fianna Fáil local election candidate in the Limerick City North constituency, “or her campaign team”.

Suzzie O'Deniyi. Photograph: Brian Arthur

Judge Harney said that, as part of his bail terms, Mr Daly must “not use any derogatory, insulting, abusive or racist language to any person”.

Mr Daly was ordered to stay out of the City Hall/Merchant’s Quay area; obey a nightly curfew; sign on at Henry Street Garda station every Friday; be available to gardaí 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week via a fully charged and in-credit mobile phone number; and he must notify gardaí of any change of his address.

Judge Harney told Mr Daly that if he failed to answer the phone to gardaí it would be seen by the court as a breach of his bail terms and he would be remanded into custody.

Mr Daly’s solicitor Andrew D’Arcysaid the accused “has a history of working, is not currently working, but he intends on returning to work”.

Mr Daly made no reply when charged. Prosecuting Sergeant, Aishling O’Neill, Roxboro Road Garda station, said “further charges” may be brought against him as part of the prosecution.

Judge Patricia Harney remanded Mr Daly on bail to appear before Limerick District Court, for a plea or a date for hearing, on September 6th.