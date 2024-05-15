Apprentice electrician (19) appears in court in relation to alleged rioting on O’Connell Street

The 19-year-old apprentice electrician has appeared in court charged with multiple offences in Dublin city centre last November, including alleged rioting and arson of a Luas tram. Photograph Alan Betson

A 19-year-old apprentice electrician has appeared in court charged with multiple offences in Dublin city centre last November, including alleged rioting and arson of a Luas tram.

Evan Moore, of Grangemore Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13, faces three charges: criminal damage and arson of a Luas tram, as well as rioting under the Public Order Act. All offences are alleged to have occurred on O’Connell Street on November 23rd, 2023.

Det Gda Aisling Graltin gave evidence of Mr Moore’s arrest, charge, and caution at a sitting of Dublin District Court on Wednesday morning. Mr Moore was arrested on Tuesday morning at 7:10am, before being charged at Store Street Garda station later that day, at 7:37pm, she said.

Det Gda Graltin told the court that Mr Moore made no reply when the three charges were put to him.

Det Gda Graltin said gardaí had no objection to bail, with conditions.

Judge Monica Leech granted Mr Moore bail, on his own bond of €200. She ordered the accused to sign on once a week at Raheny Garda Station, to provide gardaí with a phone number and be contacted 24 hours a day, and to be of good behaviour.

Mr Moore did not address the court during the brief hearing. Mr Moore’s solicitor, Paddy McGarry, applied for legal aid, outlining that his client earned about €400 a week.

Judge Leech adjourned the case for 12 weeks, until July 30th.

Scores of people have already been brought before the courts to face allegations of arson, criminal damage, public order offences and other charges following the riots in and around O’Connell Street last November. November’s rioting was previously described in court as “unprecedented” and the “largest scenes of public disorder” in “the history of the State”.