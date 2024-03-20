Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes ordered to pay €10,000 compensation for violent disorder

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes has been ordered to pay compensation for his role in a violent incident in a nightclub that left a man with serious facial injuries.

Judge Dermot Sheehan opted not to impose a custodial sentence on the 25-year-old, despite suggesting at an earlier hearing he had not ruled out a jail term.

Noting that Mr Hayes has a good job and “and is a man of some means”, Judge Sheehan ordered he pay €10,000 to the victim in the assault, Cillian McCarthy.

Half is to be paid within four weeks and the rest is to be paid before the end of September.

The judge also imposed a two-year term that he suspended in full for two years, stating society would not benefit if he were to impose a “immediate custodial sentence”.

Hayes (25), of Ballyashea, Kildimo, had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm to carpenter Cillian McCarthy (24) outside the Icon nightclub in Limerick on October 28th, 2019, as well as to two counts of violent disorder on the same night.

Mr McCarthy was left with serious facial injuries following the incident.

Hayes, who has no previous convictions, was found guilty by a jury at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court last December of the two violent disorder offences but not guilty of the assault.

A senior hurler since 2017, Hayes has become one of Limerick’s most influential players.

Giving a character reference in January, Limerick coach John Kiely said his star wing back had acted out of character, had paid a heavy price for his actions and had accepted responsibility.

Under cross-examination, prosecution barrister John O’Sullivan asked why, if that were the case, did he plead not guilty, prompting a two-week trial.

The prosecution had explained that on the night of October 28th, 2019, while out socialising in Limerick city, Hayes appointed himself a “policeman” in charge of making sure nobody made an approach to his friends’ girlfriends.

When Mr McCarthy began chatting to one of the women, Hayes became aggressive, asking him: “Do you know who I am?”

Shortly afterwards, Mr McCarthy was attacked by Hayes and his friends. While they were all put out of the club by bouncers, the attack continued on the street.

Mr McCarthy was punched and kicked while lying on the ground. The attack ended when gardaí arrived and Hayes fled.

The court heard that Mr McCarthy still suffers severe headaches, fears socialising and has been abused on social media.

In a closing submission to the court in January, Hayes’s barrister produced what he described as “eight or nine incredibly significant” arguments as to why his client’s offence was at “the lower end of the scale”.