Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes sentencing adjourned to March as court hears he has ‘learnt his lesson’

Kyle Hayes of Ballyashea, Kildimo arriving at his sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Court. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes will be sentenced in March for his part in a violent incident in a nightclub four years ago.

Hayes (25), of Ballyashea, Kildimo, was convicted by a jury at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court last December of violent disorder inside the Icon nightclub in Limerick on October 28th, 2019. Hayes, who has no previous convictions, had denied the charge.

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely was in court this morning for the sentencing, which was adjourned until March 20th.

Mr Kiely said Hayes has “learnt his lesson” and has matured considerably since the incident.

“Every young man deserves a second chance,” he added.

Cillian McCarthy gave a victim impact statement outlining the impact of the assault on him and his family. Mr McCarthy said he had to have surgery to repair a facial bone and remains unable to play sports or socialise. He said he has suffered from severe headaches and can no longer drive at night.

CCTV footage from inside the club showed Hayes and others allegedly throwing punches at Cillian McCarthy (24) on the dancefloor area.

Hayes was found not guilty by the jury of a charge of assault causing harm to Mr McCarthy outside the club on the same night.

During the two-week trial last December, the court heard that Hayes and others attacked Mr McCarthy on the club’s dance floor, repeatedly punching him in the head.

