Man charged with assault after gardaí allegedly shot with pellet gun in Co Longford

Athlone District Court heard the offences occurred on Tuesday when uniformed gardaí attended Darren Dowler’s residence to execute a number of court orders. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident during which three gardaí were allegedly injured by shots from a pellet gun.

Darren Dowler (32), of Abhainn Glass, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at Athlone District Court on Wednesday charged with three section 3 assaults on members of the force.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when uniformed gardaí attended at Mr Dowler’s residence for the purpose of executing a number of court orders. Shortly after gardaí gained access to the property, it is alleged that a pellet gun was discharged, injuring three of the officers present.

Judge Owens accepted that Mr Dowler was the father of four children and said she would grant him bail, but that an independent surety would be required first. She remanded him in custody with consent to bail to a sitting of Longford District Court next Tuesday.

READ MORE

The court heard bail will be subject to a number of conditions, including that he reside at his address in Edgeworthstown, sign on three times a week, abide by a curfew from 10pm to 6am, surrender his passport and remain contactable.