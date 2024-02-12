Man accused of causing serious injury with ‘MMA move’ in GAA match

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case to be heard in the jurisdiction of Dublin District Court. Photograph: Collins Courts

A Dublin man is to face Circuit Court trial charged with attacking and injuring another player with a “mixed martial arts (MMA) move” during a football match.

Cormac Goodman (28), with an address at the Paddocks, Blackhorse Avenue, is accused of assault causing harm to a named male on September 4th, 2022, at Na Fianna GAA club, St Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case to be heard in the jurisdiction of Dublin District Court.

However, after an adjournment for gardai to get more medical evidence about the expected recovery time, Judge Bryan Smyth held the case should be dealt with at the higher level, which has broader sentencing powers.

The updated report described it as a severe joint injury, particularly in a young athletic individual. The complainant suffered a fracture to his knee.

Defence solicitor Brian Tunney has said the defendant, who worked previously in logistics, Dublin 7, pleads not guilty.

A preliminary hearing was told: “The injured party and the accused were involved in a football match together.”

It was alleged Mr Goodman “put his legs around the injured party in what was described as a mixed martial arts move.”

“Both ended up falling on the ground,” the court sergeant said when he summarised the prosecution evidence. The court heard that there was kicking as a result of this, and the prior motion, the complainant suffered a serious knee injury.

The court heard the medical report described it as a severe joint fracture to the lateral tibial plateau and a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament.

After ruling on the trial venue issue, Judge Smyth adjourned the case until April for prosecutors to serve a book of evidence and the granting of a return for trial order.