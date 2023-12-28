Man to stand trial in connection with Parnell Square stabbing incident

Flowers left on the scene of a stabbing at Parnell Square last month. Photograph: Tom Honan

A book of evidence is being prepared for the trial on indictment of a 50-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker at Dublin’s Parnell Square last month.

A five-year-old girl remains in hospital following the stabbing incident on November 23rd last. The two other children have been released from hospital as has a crèche worker who was seriously injured during the incident.

Judge Shalom Binchy further remanded Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, in custody when he appeared before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday morning via video link from Cloverhill Prison.

After giving his name, Mr Bouchaker, wearing a dark jumper over a shirt, was asked did he speak English. He looked intently at the screen and did not respond and repeatedly touched his face.

The judge was about to adjourn the case to allow a translator be present, because Arabic is Mr Bouchaker’s primary language, but the matter proceeded when the translator arrived in the courtroom at that moment.

The judge was told the matter was listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. There would be a trial on indictment and the matter had to go back for a book of evidence to be prepared, a solicitor said.

The court also heard that an order has been made that defence lawyers cannot be identified for safety reasons.

After Mr Bouchaker indicated he was consenting to the matter going back for four weeks, Judge Binchy remanded him in custody to January 25th next for a book of evidence. The judge also directed that Mr Bouchaker get medical attention.

After the translator explained to Mr Bouchaker in Arabic what had been said, he nodded and gave a thumbs up.

Mr Bouchaker appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court last week in relation to an incident at Parnell Square East on November 23rd.

Det Sergeant Padraig Cleary said he had arrested Mr Bouchaker at Mountjoy Garda station at 12.51pm on December 21st for the purpose of charging him in relation to the attempted murder of a female child. He said the accused made “no reply”.

In response to a second charge of attempted murder of a second female child, Mr Bouchaker replied: “I am a sick person”.

The accused was further charged with attempted murder of a male child and made no response after caution, Det Sergeant Cleary said.

He was further charged with causing serious harm to a care worker, with the assault of a French man at the scene and with assault causing harm to three children, the court heard.

The witness said Mr Bouchaker was further charged with the possession and production of a weapon, a 36cm kitchen knife, to which he replied: “I am a sick person.”

Last week, when gardai applied to remand Mr Bouchaker in custody, counsel for the defence said, due to the nature of the charges, a bail application could not be advanced.

After the judge noted Mr Bouchaker required medical attention, he was told a list of his medication had been sent electronically to the medical section in Cloverhill Prison. Judge Smyth acceded to a defence request to direct “appropriate medical attention” in custody.

Counsel for the defendant asked that his legal team not be identified by the media for safety reasons. Det Sgt Cleary supported the request, saying it had already been discussed.

Judge Smyth ordered that the members of the man’s legal team must not be identified. Mandatory reporting restrictions under section 93 of the Children Act already apply regarding the injured children who cannot be identified.