Man to make bail application after alleged knife attack left partner with several stab wounds

The man said he had no recollection of the incident

A man (42) who allegedly inflicted 15 stab and defensive wounds on his partner during a knife attack, as well as leaving her with a fractured cheekbone, is to make a High Court application for bail.

He appeared before Cork District Court by videolink on Thursday, having previously been remanded in custody following an alleged incident on September 5th.

The man, who has no previous convictions, also allegedly stabbed his adult daughter in the breast area in the same attack.

The man consented to a four-week remand of the case until October 22nd.

His solicitor Frank Buttimer was not in a position to represent him because of the withdrawal of services by solicitors. Judge Liz Healy heard that a High Court bail application has been lodged in the case.

At a previous court sitting on September 8th, the man told Cork District Court they were “the perfect, happy, loving family” until cocaine addiction ruined his life. He said he had been addicted to cocaine for two years, and he loved his partner and daughter.

The man said he wanted to get his drug addiction problems “sorted”. He also told Judge David Waters that he hoped to be admitted to a psychiatric facility for inpatient treatment relating to mental health problems.

He insisted that he had no recollection of the incident.

Waters previously declined to grant bail in the case. He said that that the case appeared to involve “a savage and serious assault on two innocent parties”.

He also said that the accused had not shown “one iota of concern” for his family.

District court jurisdiction has been refused and a book of evidence is being prepared in the case.

Dt Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan also previously told the court that the alleged incident at 2am on September 5th gave rise to the accused being charged with two charges of assault causing harm.

He said that gardai were very concerned that the man would interfere with witnesses if he was granted bail in the case.

An interim barring order has also been granted in the case requiring the accused man to stay away from the family home.