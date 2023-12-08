Supreme Court rules new system for appointing judges is constitutional

The Bill provides for the establishment of a commission comprising four judges and four lay members, with the Attorney General as a non-voting member, to make recommendations on judicial appointments.

The Supreme Court has ruled that a new system approved by the Oireachtas for appointing judges is constitutional.

After the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill 2022 was sent to President Michael D Higgins in October for his signature, he invoked a procedure under Article 26 of the Constitution.

That involved convening a meeting of the Council of State to consider whether the Bill should be referred to the Supreme Court.

Following that meeting, the President referred the Bill to the top court, which convened a seven-judge court, presided over by Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, to hear arguments last month for and against constitutionality.

READ MORE

The Bill provides for the establishment of a commission comprising four judges and four lay members, with the Attorney General as a non-voting member, to make recommendations on judicial appointments.

It provides that recommendations “shall be based on merit” and for account to be taken, “to the extent feasible and practicable”, of objectives of gender balance, diversity and proficiency in the Irish language.

The referral notice identified 12 provisions for “special attention”, including section 51.1, which permits government to “only” nominate an individual for appointment by the President to a judicial vacancy from three names recommended by the new commission.

Concerns about the constitutionality of section 51.1 have been raised by Independent Senator Michael McDowell and Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan. Both lawyers believe the provision might impermissibly interfere with the right afforded to government under the Constitution to nominate judges for appointment by the President.

Attorney General Rossa Fanning, in his submissions to the Supreme Court arguing for the constitutionality of the Bill, describes the reform of the appointments system as the “most significant” in the history of the State. The Bill ensures the appointments process is fit for the modern Irish State in the 21st century, he said.

The new system, he argued, respects the power of the government to nminate judges for appointment by the Presdent while enhancing the democratic legitimacy of the process culminating in such nomination.