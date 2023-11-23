House linked to ‘career criminal’ derived from proceeds of crime, court rules

There was no opposition to CAB's application to the High Court, and Mr Justice Alexander Owens said he was satisfied to make the orders sought

The High Court has made orders deeming certain assets linked to convicted “career criminal” John ‘Keith’ O’Donovan, including a Co Cork property and a quantity of cash, the proceeds of crime.

The orders, sought by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), were made by Mr Justice Alexander Owens earlier this month after the court was informed the assets had been financed by O’Donovan’s criminal activity.

O’Donovan, the judge noted, has more than 50 convictions for offences including manslaughter, armed robbery, burglary, assault, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of illegal drugs. He was described to the court as being “one of the main suppliers of heroin in Cork”.

In a sworn statement to the court, a CAB officer said: “The number of convictions on file do not truly reflect O’Donovan’s involvement in criminal activity.”

The officer added that the 50-year-old “career criminal” frequently engaged with other known criminals and had access to substantial funds from unknown sources.

The assets were seized by the bureau more than three years ago as part of its investigation into O’Donovan’s activities.

As a result of its investigation, CAB sought orders under section three of the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act in respect of assets including a house at Monataggart, Donoughmore, Co Cork, and €8,590 in cash.

The cash was recovered as part of a search of the property on May 22nd, 2020.

The court heard that as well as cash, gardaí recovered from the property six containers of methadone and a mixture of caffeine and paracetamol known as ‘bash’, which is used as fake heroin or to cut heroin into larger quantities.

Other materials found in the property included Xanax tablets, drug paraphernalia and financial documentation.

CAB claimed O’Donovan had made certain admissions in interviews with gardaí, including that he had been minding the methadone for friends and that some of the tablets were his.

When asked to account for the money he replied: “I can do, but not now, like.”

CAB, represented in the matter by Michael Binchy, said the house was purchased in 1997 for IR£20,000 with cash and bank drafts and was registered in the name of O’Donovan’s mother, Doreen O’Donovan.

However, it was the bureau’s case that the property was in fact purchased by John ‘Keith’ O’Donovan. He was in sole possession and control of the premises, it was alleged.

It was registered in his mother’s name in order to conceal the true identity of the true owner from the State authorities, counsel said.

At the time of the purchase, CAB claims, O’Donovan’s criminal career was “quite prevalent”.

It was also alleged that O’Donovan and his family had a modest legitimate income and the value of the assets in question far exceeded any legitimate income earned by him.

Following CAB’s investigation it was its case that O’Donovan did not have the legitimate means to acquire the property, which is now estimated to be worth more than €200,000, counsel said.

The assets have been the subject of freezing orders obtained by CAB. The bureau was now asking the court for further orders deeming the property and the cash as the proceeds of crime.

There was no opposition to the application, and the judge said he was satisfied to make the orders sought.