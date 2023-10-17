Government approves nomination of six judges

The Government has approved the nomination of four High Court judges and two judges of the Circuit Court. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The Government has approved the nomination of four High Court judges and two judges of the Circuit Court.

Conleth Bradley, Denise Brett, Nuala Jackson and David Nolan – who are all senior counsel practicing at the Bar – are to be appointed to the High Court.

Jonathan Dunphy, principal in a Dublin firm of solicitors of the same name, is to be appointed to the Circuit Court, as is Christopher Callan, a solicitor with Callan Tansey Solicitors, a firm with offices in Dublin and several locations in the west of Ireland.

Mr Bradley is the author of legal textbooks on judicial review. He has also served in a number of State-appointed roles.

Ms Brett is the vice-chair of the Bar Council, while Ms Jackson is a senior counsel specialising in family law and a former chair of the Legal Aid Board. Mr Nolan is a senior counsel specialising in personal injury law, insurance and commercial law.

The nominees, approved at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, will be formally appointed to their judicial roles by President Michael D Higgins in the coming weeks.