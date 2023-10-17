Subscriber OnlyCourts

Government approves nomination of six judges

Four senior counsel to go forward for High Court roles and two solicitors set for Circuit Court posts

The Government has approved the nomination of four High Court judges and two judges of the Circuit Court. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Pat Leahy
Tue Oct 17 2023 - 14:57

The Government has approved the nomination of four High Court judges and two judges of the Circuit Court.

Conleth Bradley, Denise Brett, Nuala Jackson and David Nolan – who are all senior counsel practicing at the Bar – are to be appointed to the High Court.

Jonathan Dunphy, principal in a Dublin firm of solicitors of the same name, is to be appointed to the Circuit Court, as is Christopher Callan, a solicitor with Callan Tansey Solicitors, a firm with offices in Dublin and several locations in the west of Ireland.

Mr Bradley is the author of legal textbooks on judicial review. He has also served in a number of State-appointed roles.

Ms Brett is the vice-chair of the Bar Council, while Ms Jackson is a senior counsel specialising in family law and a former chair of the Legal Aid Board. Mr Nolan is a senior counsel specialising in personal injury law, insurance and commercial law.

The nominees, approved at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, will be formally appointed to their judicial roles by President Michael D Higgins in the coming weeks.

Pat Leahy is Political Editor of The Irish Times

