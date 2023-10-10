Gardaí still unable to identify mystery man detained over false passport applications

The bearded man, identified in court as Philip Morris, has been charged with falsely attempting to apply for a passport on three occasions. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Gardaí are still awaiting responses from several international police forces as they try to identify a mystery man charged with falsely applying for Irish passports in the names of two babies who died more than 70 years ago.

Det Garda Padraic Hanley, of the Garda National Bureau of Crime Investigation, told Cork District Court that gardaí had received a number of responses to inquiries made through Interpol but had no yet received anything revealing the identity of the man.

The bearded man, identified in court as Philip Morris, was charged last month with two offences. He is accused of providing false information in relation to a passport application on a date between September 12th and 25th, 2012 and again on June 7th, 2022 at the Passport Office, South Mall, Cork.

The particulars of the charges state that he provided information for the issue of a passport which was false or misleading in a material respect and which he knew or believed was false or misleading or was reckless as to whether it was false or misleading.

The man was last week charged with providing false or misleading information or documents at the Cork Passport Office on September 11th last when he allegedly applied for a passport in the name of Geoffrey Warbrook.

Died as infants

Det Garda Hanley previously told Judge Olann Kelleher that gardaí had established, after speaking to relatives of both named persons, that Philip Morris and Geoffrey Warbrook died in the 1950s when they were infants. He said the man, who speaks with an American accent, has declined to identify himself to gardaí attempting to establish who he is.

Det Garda Hanley on Tuesday said that gardaí had received responses, via Interpol, from a number of law enforcement agencies regarding fingerprints taken from the man but these have not helped to identify the accused, who appeared in court via video link.

The UK’s National Crime Agency and law enforcement in Canada did not have a match on their databases, he said, and inquiries within the US State Department are ongoing. Gardaí have not yet heard back from law enforcement agencies in Australia and New Zealand, he said.

Det Garda Hanley said fingerprint examinations within the State are also continuing while inquiries with the ESB, VHI, Road Safety Authority and Residential Tenancies Board have so far yielded nothing that helps to identify the accused. A number of premises in the State are still being examined, he added.

Negative responses

He told the man’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, that some 195 countries are affiliated to Interpol and gardaí are awaiting responses from many of these. Where they have received responses, they have all been negative.

Mr Buttimer submitted it would be ultimately up to the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide what happens as the man cannot be held indefinitely. He said there would have to be some cut off point as regards his detention at Cork Prison, where he has spent more than one month on remand.

But Judge Kelleher queried how the director could make any decision in relation to the accused if gardaí fail to establish who he is. He adjourned the matter until October 24th and remanded the accused in continuing custody to appear on that date by video link.