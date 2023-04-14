Judge rejects Simeon Burke’s claims that inquiry into his detention not in accordance with law

A judge has rejected Simeon Burke’s claims that an inquiry into his detention in prison was not being held in accordance with law and the Constitution.. Photograph: Bryan Meade

A judge has rejected Simeon Burke’s claims that an inquiry into his detention in Dublin’s Cloverhill Prison was not being held in accordance with law and the Constitution.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan will give judgment on Friday evening on the legality of Mr Burke’s detention. The judge has seen CCTV footage of events at the Court of Appeal on March 7th, which led to Mr Burke’s being arrested on a breach of the peace charge.

Two gardaí gave evidence of escorting Mr Burke from the courtroom. Mr Burke chose not to cross-examine them but Seamus Clarke SC, for the Governor of Cloverhill Prison, and the judge both put to them that Mr Burke had alleged they acted with unreasonable force and had told lies.

Garda Michael McGrath and Garda Conor O’Dwyer, both attached to the Bridewell Garda station, denied Mr Burke’s claims concerning their conduct towards him.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge asked Mr Burke several times if he wished to ask questions or cross-examine or make submissions, but he repeatedly claimed that the inquiry was not being run in line with the procedure for Article 40 inquiries under the Constitution.

The judge, who had earlier ruled against that argument after hearing more than two hours of submissions to that effect from his sister Ammi Burke, told Mr Burke he considered the stance he was adopting was ill-advised.

Mr Burke (24), of Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co Mayo, has been a remand prisoner since he was brought before the District Court on March 7th charged with a breach of the peace following an incident at the Court of Appeal earlier that day.

He denies the charge, which arose from events which disrupted the delivery of a judgment dismissing his brother Enoch’s appeal against court orders requiring him to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath pending a disciplinary process.

Declined to take up bail

Simeon Burke was remanded in custody with consent to bail but declined to take up bail because he objected to a condition to stay away from the Four Courts. His trial is listed before the District Court on Monday.

On Wednesday, the High Court granted an application by Ammi Burke for an inquiry, under Article 40 of the Constitution, into the lawfulness of his detention.

After some procedural issues, the inquiry proper opened before Mr Justice Brian Cregan at 3pm on Thursday and continued until almost 8pm. The judge heard around three hours of submissions from Mr Burke, representing himself, and some 45 minutes of submissions from Mr Clarke SC, for the Governor of Cloverhill Prison.

Mr Burke argued his arrest and detention are unlawful, involved fundamental breaches of his constitutional rights and the District Court trial has no legal basis. Mr Clarke rejected those arguments and also submitted that many of Mr Burke’s complaints, even if they were correct, were matters for the District Court trial.

When the inquiry resumed on Friday, Mr Burke was accompanied in court by his parents, brothers Isaac and Josiah and sister Ammi.

The judge heard arguments for more than an hour by Ammi Burke about the conduct of the inquiry to date. Her core argument was that the inquiry was unconstitutional because her brother was “forced” to go first with his arguments when, she argued, the Constitution and case law required that the respondent, the Governor, go first.

Repeated pleas

After the judge gave a ruling dismissing her complaints, Ms Burke continued to make similar arguments until after 1pm despite repeated pleas from the judge to cease and allow the inquiry proceed. Simeon Burke also made similar arguments to his sister.

When the judge noted Ms Burke had not raised the issue about who goes first at the outset of the inquiry on Thursday, she said she had not raised the issue then because she “didn’t have the knowledge yesterday that I do today”.

When Ms Burke continued to make complaints, the judge intervened to say he had ruled and asked: “How long are you going to go on?” He repeated that the sides would be permitted make whatever arguments they wanted during the inquiry and said it would continue.

As Ms Burke persevered, the judge at one point told her she had said “the same thing 20 times”. He later estimated the same point had been made by Ms Burke or her brother 38 times.

As Ms Burke continued arguments, including alleging gardaí had told “a basket of lies”, her mother nodded her head repeatedly and made comments. Ms Burke said she had been “on my feet for days” seeking an inquiry on behalf of her brother and was now met with an inquiry not in accordance with law or the Constitution.

Good faith

The judge said he had considered Ms Burke’s submissions carefully, had given his ruling in good faith and he believed Ms Burke was wrong in law.

Ms Burke argued the judge “should not be wrong” and said her brother, who had been “deprived” of the opportunity to sit his exams in the King’s Inns, maintained the judge was wrong. The law requires that the prosecution go first, she repeated.

At 12.50pm, the judge said the court had now spent 2½ hours on this issue and the inquiry should proceed. As Ms Burke persevered, Mr Clarke stood and said there has to be finality and the judge agreed, saying Ms Burke had come close to “barracking” the court.

When the judge asked Ms Burke was she not a qualified solicitor, she said she was and she took her duties as a solicitor very seriously and had studied ethics. The judge told her: “You do not have a monopoly on ethics.”

As Ms Burke continued to speak, the judge told her he was determined her brother’s constitutional rights would be vindicated in the inquiry.

Ludicrous submissions

“You are quite frankly wasting my time now with these ludicrous submissions,” he said.

As she continued to speak, the judge, in a raised voice said: “Do you not understand what I am saying Ms Burke? Please sit down.”

Just after 1pm, as Ms Burke persevered, the judge said that, in 30 years “in this business”, he had never seen a solicitor conduct themselves as she had and he had never been harangued in such a fashion.

In response to the judge, Simeon Burke said the Article 40 procedure was laid down under the Constitution and the judge’s duty was to follow it. The judge said he was carrying out his duty and noted the Burkes complaint had now been advanced some 34 times.

He told Mr Burke he is a student in the King’s Inns “and I have no doubt you have a great future as a barrister in front of you” but the inquiry must proceed as the court decided.

When Mr Burke told the judge he did not get to “change the Constitution”, the judge said judges of the High Court had a right and duty to interpret the Constitution and the inquiry would proceed.

The court rose until 2.15pm when the inquiry proceeded without active participation by Mr Burke.