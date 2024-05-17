Three gardaí sent forward for trial accused of burglary and perverting the course of justice

Garda Sgt Ciaran Whelan (51) has been charged with burglary at two locations, perverting the course of justice and false imprisonment. Photograph: Collins Courts

Three Dublin-based gardaí have been sent forward for trial accused of perverting the course of justice and burglary.

One of the officers faces an additional charge of falsely imprisoning a woman following an investigation by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit into the alleged activities of a unit in the Dublin region in 2021.

Robert Gorman (43), with an address in north Dublin, is charged with trespassing with intent to commit a theft offence on September 7th, 2021 at a basement flat on Mountjoy Square North, Dublin 1. He is also accused of two counts of perverting the course of public justice by later signing information for the search warrant and by creating three incidents on the Garda Pulse computer system.

Garda Mark Duffy (39), of Dublin 15, and Sgt Ciaran Whelan (51), of Nenagh, Co Tipperary, were charged with burglary at a flat on Kenilworth Road, Dublin 6, on June 19th, 2021, and perverting the course of justice.

Garda Mark Duffy. Photograph: Collins Courts

Garda Colum Ryan. Photograph: Collins Courts

Sgt Whelan was further accused of falsely imprisoning a woman at St John’s Road West, Dublin 8, on September 7th, 2021, and another alleged burglary of a flat at Mountjoy Square on the same date.

The officers, suspended from duty, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Friday and were served with books of evidence. The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided they must face trial on indictment and Judge Kelly sent the cases forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The three officers, whose cases were called separately, did not address the court and have yet to indicate pleas.

Judge Kelly agreed to grant them legal aid, including senior counsel representation, due to the seriousness and complexity of the case.

Co-defendant Garda Colum Ryan, with an address in Co Meath, has been charged with burglary and false imprisonment and is to appear in court later this month.

A peace commissioner and former Labour Party councillor has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and forgery.

Steven Wrenn (50), of Iveragh Road, Whitehall, is accused of signing two false search warrants for flats at Mountjoy Square and Kenilworth Road in 2021.

He has indicated a not-guilty plea and is due back in court in June.