Judge rejects Enoch Burke’s claim he was ‘unjustly barred’ from hearing of dispute with school

A High Court judge has rejected Enoch Burke’s claim he has been “unjustly barred” from the hearing of the dispute between himself and Wilson’s Hospital School.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens said on Friday: “You can’t hope to win a game of soccer by running away with the ball” which, he said, was what Mr Burke had done. “The ball is simply replaced and the game continues,” he said.

The claim of being barred was made in a long email sent by Mr Burke to the court on Friday, the fourth and final day of the hearing in which Mr Burke has not participated since being found in “obvious” contempt on the opening day on Tuesday arising from his conduct over some two hours when advancing complaints about discovery issues.

Just before 1pm on Friday, Mr Burke and members of his family turned up outside the Four Courts. The judge was told they were outside and has adjourned the case to decide how to proceed.

The judge had told Mr Burke on Tuesday he could participate physically if he agreed to abide by the court’s rules and directions, or he could participate via remote link.

On Friday, Mr Justice Owens said Mr Burke’s conduct on Tuesday was “completely and utterly unacceptable” and the court rejected his emailed complaints about the court’s response.

It is sometimes necessary for a judge to deal directly with people, “to call a spade a spade” and to drive home the message by whatever means appropriate, the judge said.

The discovery complaints made by Mr Burke on Tuesday, repeated in his email on Friday, had been addressed by the school to the court’s satisfaction, he said.

If Mr Burke had a legitimate concern, he could have come into court at any time since and said he would abide by the rules of the court and there could have been a “civilised” and “polite” interaction, he said.

The email was obviously a preliminary letter “for some other onslaught against me” so Mr Burke could litigate the matter by correspondence when he should have turned up in court in a civilised way to have the matter dealt with in the same way as other litigants.

In his email, Mr Burke reiterated his claims concerning the school’s discovery of documents. He said that, when he raised those complaints on Tuesday, he had been “laughed at”, “mocked”, “ridiculed”, told he would be carted off to Mountjoy, and the judge had refused to make the orders he sought.

He said he was “barred” from the hearing until he agreed to accept the judge’s ruling which was enforced by gardaí who refused to allow him back into the court at 2pm.

He said the discovery issues remained “unchanged”. Despite his “wholehearted desire” to see the case progress, it was “unconscionable” it was allowed to proceed in the circumstances.

Mr Burke said he had made several attempts to serve a subpoena on John Rogers, the chairman of the school board of management, and alleged Mr Rogers had “evaded” service.

After the judge finished his response to Mr Burke’s email, Mark Connaughton SC, for the school, noted he had told the court on Tuesday Mr Rogers was in hospital and the school had decided to call another member of the board of management, Freda Malone, to give evidence.

Mr Burke, counsel added, had given no credit to the school’s detailed response to his discovery complaints, including having waived privilege over some documents and to provide certain other material despite its view those were irrelevant.

Mr Connaughton’s legal submissions in the case were interrupted for some ten minutes after the judge rose to read Mr Burke’s email, sent to the court registrar on Friday morning.

Earlier, the judge had said three senior Church of Ireland clerics, who had been subpoenaed by Mr Burke to testify but were not called by him, were free to go.

The core issue in the case is whether the invocation of a disciplinary process against Mr Burke, and the board of management’s decision to place him on paid administrative leave in August 2022, was valid.

The process was initiated after Mr Burke publicly interrupted a school religious service in June 2022 to ask the then principal, Niamh McShane, to withdraw her request, made via email to staff on May 8th, to address a transitioning student by their preferred name and using the pronoun they.

Mr Burke was imprisoned from September 2022 for 108 days for contempt over failure to obey court orders not to attend at the school after being put on administrative leave. Fines of €700 daily have been imposed on him since January 27th over his continued attendance.

In his submissions, Mr Connaughton submitted the stage four disciplinary process, which concerns alleged serious misconduct and is governed by a Department of Education circular, was validly invoked and the decision to place Mr Burke on paid administrative leave was valid.

Mr Burke could have engaged at various stages, he is “an intelligent man” who understood the issues, counsel said.

The evidence there was no intrusion into his religious beliefs, the school wanted him to outline how he would deal with the transitioning student and it was not satisfied with his response, he said. The court could conclude from the evidence Mr Burke had not satisfactorily addressed or alleviated the concerns about how he would deal with the transitioning student.

Depending on the court’s ultimate judgment on the case, counsel indicated he may make submissions concerning the impact of Mr Burke’s contempt of court orders on what orders should be made arising from the judgment. The case is continuing.

Enoch Burke arrived with his mother and sister, Ammi Burke, at the Four Courts on the afternoon of the fourth and final day of the hearing.

He stayed briefly to read aloud an email he had sent to the court before the trio left the vicinity.

Speaking outside the Four Courts, he said he is “gravely concerned” by the actions of the judge hearing the case brought by Wilson’s Hospital School.

“I have been unjustly barred from the trial and have been denied a fair hearing of the matter,” he said.

He said it is “unacceptable” the judge would proceed with the trial in light of his allegations about the “alteration and suppression” of records by the school’s board of management.