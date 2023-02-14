Nephew who allegedly took body of his dead uncle to post office remanded in custody

Declan Haughney of Pollerton Road, Carlow allegedly brought 66-year-old Peadar Doyle of Pollerton Road to claim his pension payment. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A nephew of a pensioner who allegedly took the body of his dead uncle to a Carlow post office to collect his pension payment last year has been remanded in custody.

Declan Haughney (41) of Pollerton Road, Carlow and his co-accused Gareth Coakley (37) of John Sweeney Park allegedly brought 66-year-old Peadar Doyle of Pollerton Road to claim his pension payment.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred at Hosey’s Post Office, Staplestown Road, Carlow on January 21st, 2022 at Hosey’s post office and shop on Staplestown Road, Co Carlow.

Gardaí believe the pensioner was already dead when he was taken into the post office.

It is alleged Mr Haughney and Mr Coakley, who is on bail, attempted to collect a pension payment of €246 owed to Mr Doyle. Both are also accused of entering the post office at 11.04am where they “dishonestly induced by deception” a member of staff. Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

The trial of the two men was expected to begin on Tuesday. However, prosecution cunsel Niall Storan informed the court that the “case is not ready for trial yet”.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly adjourned the matter to be heard on February 22nd.

Mr Haughney who is being held in Wheatfield prison was present in court. Mr Coakley was remanded on continuing bail until July 18th, this year.

At a previous sitting of Carlow District Court in May last year Detective Garda Kieran Shields gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Haughney.

Mr Haughney had originally been charged with two counts of deception in relation to the alleged use of a social welfare card. Det Shields informed the court that those charges were being dropped by the State.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directions in the case were for the charges to be dealt with in the district court, if there was a guilty plea.

However, Mr Haughney has repeatedly indicated at various court dates that he would be contesting the charges.