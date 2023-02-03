Anthony Stokes remanded on cocaine and dangerous driving charges

Former professional footballer Anthony Stokes arrives at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday morning. Photograph: Collins Courts

Former Republic of Ireland and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has been remanded on bail on drugs and dangerous driving charges pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí arrested the 34-year-old on January 6th following alleged driving incidents in Dublin and brought him to Crumlin station.

They initially charged the ex-Premier league player with six offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act and Road Traffic Act and granted him station bail to appear at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Shortly before the hearing, the former professional footballer, dressed in a black jacket, jeans and runners, was charged with four more offences in connection with the incidents.

Mr Stokes, of Wyckham Point, Dundrum, Dublin, is accused of unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for the purpose of sale or supply after he was brought to the Garda station on January 6th.

He has four counts of dangerous driving in a manner, including speed, at Walkinstown Avenue Walkinstown/Long Mile Road junction Dublin 12, Kennelsfort Road Upper Ballyfermot Dublin 20, Ballyfermot Road Ballyfermot Dublin 10, and Walkinstown Avenue.

He was also accused of not having a driving licence or motor insurance at Knockmaroon Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15 on the same date and failing to produce them at a Garda station within 10 days.

Garda Radoslaw Konczewski told the court that Mr Stokes “made no reply” to the additional charges. He had no objection to bail but asked the court to impose conditions to provide an address and his phone number.

The accused, who stood throughout the brief hearing, remained silent and is yet to indicate a plea.

His solicitor Lorraine Stephens objected to the garda’s request for conditions, adding that her client had already been given station bail on the more serious charges.

“There is a possibility of further charges,” Garda Konczewski said.

Judge Finan asked him if there had been difficulties so far in finding Mr Stokes, and the officer answered, “No”. He added, however, that finding him required contacting his solicitor.

Judge Finan refused to add the conditions to the bail bond and remanded Mr Stokes to appear on December 14th for directions from the DPP to be obtained.