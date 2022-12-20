Retired MMA fighter sues Conor McGregor over ‘defamatory’ tweets

The court heard a picture of Mr Lobov superimposed on a packet of raw sausages was also posted on Conor McGregor’s Twitter account. Photograph: Christian Bruna/AFP/Getty Images

Dublin-based retired Russian MMA fighter Artem Lobov has launched High Court proceedings against Conor McGregor over an alleged barrage of harassing, intimidating and defamatory posts on social media about him.

Mr Lobov claims the most damaging post about him on Mr McGregor’s Twitter account, @TheNotoriousMMA is where he is allegedly referred to in a song sung by Mr McGregor as being a “rat”.

Mr Lobov alleges the posts arise from other legal proceedings brought by him against Mr McGregor.

The High Court heard on Tuesday that several posts were put on Mr McGregor’s account on November 26th by way of voice note where it is alleged the defendant sings “Artem is ra-at nah nah nah nah, hey, nah nah nah nah hey rat” repeated 12 times.

The defendant has also allegedly referred to Mr Lobov as being a rat in other posts, posted between late November and December 15th, on his Twitter account, which has 9.7 million followers.

The court also heard a picture of Mr Lobov superimposed on a packet of raw sausages was also posted on Mr McGregor’s Twitter account.

In other messages on the account, it is claimed, Mr McGregor calls Mr Lobov a little blouse, a turncoat, an uncooked sausage. It is alleged he also makes references to court proceedings the parties are in and challenges the plaintiff to a fight.

Mr Lobov also claims that as part of the campaign against him on Twitter and Instagram, Mr McGregor’s father Tony McGregor also sent him pictures of rats and a snake.

Mr Lobov’s lawyers sought an undertaking from Mr McGregor to cease and desist from posting such material but received no reply.

It is also claimed that Mr McGregor’s posts are in breach of Twitter’s rules and policy on abusive behaviour.

Represented by Andrew Walker SC and solicitor Dermot McNamara, Mr Lobov seeks a permanent order under section 33 of the 2009 Defamation Act prohibiting Mr McGregor from publishing any further posts similar to those allegedly published on November 26th.

The 36-year-old Russian national also seeks an order requiring the defendant or any other person who has notice of the proceedings to desist from making any similar posts on social media.

Mr Lobov further seeks an order requiring the defendant to remove any of the allegedly defamatory posts.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore was satisfied to grant Mr Lobov’s permission to give short notice of the injunction proceedings on Mr McGregor.

The judge was not prepared to grant a temporary injunction against the defendant at this stage without hearing from Mr McGregor or his legal representatives.

It may well be the case that Mr McGregor may have a defence to the claim against him, said the judge, who scheduled for the action to return to court on Thursday.

The action is the latest legal spat between the two parties who were close friends and sparring partners.

In proceedings that came before the Commercial Court earlier this week, Mr Lobov claims Mr McGregor who, along with two other shareholders, sold the “Proper No 12″ whiskey brand for US$600 million (€584 million) to Proximo Spirits in 2021.

The deal reportedly netted Mr McGregor US$130 million (€123 million), making him the highest-earning sportsman in the world last year.

Mr Lobov claims Mr McGregor told him that “remember 5pc is yours, no matter what” when the pair discussed the future of a new brand of Irish whiskey backed by McGregor.

He is seeking specific performance of an oral agreement he says the two men made when they met in the SBG gym, Naas Road, Dublin, in September 2017.

However, Mr Lobov failed to get his case admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court list due to delay in bringing the case which now goes through the normal High Court list.