Former civilian employee of An Garda Síochána jailed for leaking information

A former civilian employee of An Garda Siochana has been handed a prison sentence for forwarding photos of information on the Pulse system to an individual known to gardaí.

Lauryn McCann (23) sent around 70 photos using WhatsApp over a seven-day period to an individual referred to as “R”, who is known to gardaí.

McCann of Ministers Park, Lusk, Co. Dublin pleaded guilty to a count of corruptly agreeing to accept an inducement to access garda intelligence and a count of obtaining and disclosing garda intelligence files to a third party on dates in May 2020.

McCann told gardaí she was experiencing financial difficulties and was offered €3,000 which she never received.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Friday that McCann has no previous convictions and was sent forward from the District Court on signed pleas.

Imposing sentence, Judge Martin Nolan said this was a “serious crime” and McCann must have been aware why Garda information would have been of interest to third parties and that it could be “highly dangerous” to give this information.

He imposed a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence on the corruption count, with the second charge taken into consideration.