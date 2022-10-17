Regency hotel shooting: Jonathan Dowdall jailed for four years for role in attack

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has been jailed for four years for his role in the 2016 Regency Hotel attack, the most infamous single incident of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The 44-year-old has agreed to give evidence against his former co-accused in the case, including Gerry Hutch. The Special Criminal Court heard he also indicated his willingness to co-operate with gardaí immediately after his arrest last year.

Dowdall had been due to stand trial for murder in relation to the attack which occurred on February 5th, 2016. However, he entered a guilty plea last month to the lesser charge of facilitating the crime by helping to book a room in the hotel. His father Patrick Dowdall (65) pleaded guilty to the same offence.

At sentencing on Monday, Patrick Dowdall was jailed for two years after the court took into account his medical issues and the fact that he made no attempt to disguise his involvement in the crime.

The Dowdalls’ guilty pleas marked the first convictions in the long-running investigation. Mr Hutch is due to go on trial before the non-jury court on Tuesday accused of the murder of Mr Byrne.

The hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice took place on Monday morning amid extensive garda security, including armed officers stationed at the building’s entrance.

Det Sgt O’Toole told prosecuting counsel Sean Gillane SC that the Dowdalls were implicated after gardaí obtained a list of guests staying at the hotel. They spotted Patrick Dowdall had used a credit card to reserve room 2104.

Jonathan then drove his father to the hotel the evening before the attack to pay for the room and pick up the key card. They then drove to another part of the city and the key cards were handed over “to another person linked to the Hutch criminal organisation.”

Room 2104 was used on the night before the shooting by one of the attackers, Kevin Murray. He was seen on CCTV leaving the room the morning of the attack and going to meet others. Murray then returned with the others in a van which parked outside the hotel.

Defence counsel for both men said they did not know the room would be used as part of an attack. Michael O’Higgins SC, for Jonathan, said the Dowdall family was close with the Hutch family, members of which would sometimes ask the Dowdalls to use credit cards to buy things online such as holidays and then repay them in cash.

Mr O’Higgins said his client previously borrowed money from a member of the Hutch family and was “somewhat compromised” as a result. he said he faces a “grim” future in witness protection, living in exile and constantly in fear.

Det Sgt O’Toole agreed neither Dowdall is a member of a criminal organisation.

Jonathan Dowdall is a father of four and was previously the owner of a successful electrical business, counsel said. He became a Dublin city councillor for Sinn Féin in 2014 but vacated his seat and resigned from the party after a year.

Patrick Dowdall suffers from a large number of health issues which are likely to shorten his lifespan, his counsel Michael Bowman SC said. “His future appears very uncertain,” he said.

The court consented to a defence application to defer the beginning of their sentences for two weeks.